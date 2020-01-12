|
|
Originally from St. Paul, MN Passed away on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020. As a family, it eases the pain of Lyle's passing, knowing he has now been reunited in the after-life with his best friend and wife of 56 years, Marlene. He is also preceded in death by sister Susan Balsimo and parents Edwin and June Hetznecker. Lyle is survived by son Greg (Linda Rusnacko) and daughter Kim Ahern (Andy); his three beloved grand children Thomas Ahern (Kelsey), Lauren Pitera (Rudy), and Ellie Ahern; and by his sister Sally Zastrow (Tom). A special thank you to the MN Veterans Home, for the wonderful care given to him in the last year of his life. A celebration of Lyle's life will take place on Tuesday, January 14th at St. Stanislaus Church, 187 S. Western Ave., St. Paul, MN 55102. A visitation will start at 10 AM, followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. Burial will take place at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Followed by a luncheon at DeGidio's Restaurant. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020