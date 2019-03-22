|
Died March 17, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born July 30, 1926 in St. Paul, MN to Charles Harrison Wharton and Lunetta Rising Wharton. He graduated from Murray High School in St. Paul, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota, and earned a PhD in psychology from the University of Iowa. He is survived by his loving family. Andrinne, his wife of 69 years; children: Michelle Vanderzant (Chris), Jeff Wharton, and Leslie Brubaker; grandchildren: Katie Drew (Noah), Will Vanderzant (Kate), Blake Cooper, and Kristen Vanderzant (Luca Morganti); and nieces, nephews and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fisher House. [email protected] A funeral service will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 23 at the Raffini Chapel, 11 E. Ave. B, San Angelo, TX, 76903. Interment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in San Angelo, Texas. www.harper-funeralhome.com
