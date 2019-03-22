Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyle WHARTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyle Harrison WHARTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lyle Harrison WHARTON Obituary
Died March 17, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born July 30, 1926 in St. Paul, MN to Charles Harrison Wharton and Lunetta Rising Wharton. He graduated from Murray High School in St. Paul, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota, and earned a PhD in psychology from the University of Iowa. He is survived by his loving family. Andrinne, his wife of 69 years; children: Michelle Vanderzant (Chris), Jeff Wharton, and Leslie Brubaker; grandchildren: Katie Drew (Noah), Will Vanderzant (Kate), Blake Cooper, and Kristen Vanderzant (Luca Morganti); and nieces, nephews and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fisher House. [email protected] A funeral service will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 23 at the Raffini Chapel, 11 E. Ave. B, San Angelo, TX, 76903. Interment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in San Angelo, Texas. www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harper Funeral Home
Download Now