Age 87, of St. Paul. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 15, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Sandra Carlson; parents, Carl Carlson and Mildred Adamson Carlson; brothers, Jean and Ellis Carlson. Survived by children, Debra Reid, Leonard (Helen), Loren (Michelle), Sharon (Shaun) Brunette, Larry (Terri), Hilja (Ronald) Loomis; and grandchildren, Rebecca, Karen, Kristen, Dillon, Danielle, Jacob, Jared, Maddie, Annabelle, and Ethan. Memorial service at 3:00 pm Monday, June 24 at Lyngblomsten Care Center Chapel, 1415 Almond Ave., St. Paul. Visitation at Lyngblomsten Chapel from 2-3:00 pm Monday. A special thank you to the staff and friends at Lyngblomsten for their care and compassion. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 20, 2019