Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lyngblomsten Care Center Chapel
1415 Almond Ave
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Lyngblomsten Care Center Chapel
1415 Almond Ave
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Lyle Lawrence CARLSON Obituary
Age 87, of St. Paul. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 15, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Sandra Carlson; parents, Carl Carlson and Mildred Adamson Carlson; brothers, Jean and Ellis Carlson. Survived by children, Debra Reid, Leonard (Helen), Loren (Michelle), Sharon (Shaun) Brunette, Larry (Terri), Hilja (Ronald) Loomis; and grandchildren, Rebecca, Karen, Kristen, Dillon, Danielle, Jacob, Jared, Maddie, Annabelle, and Ethan. Memorial service at 3:00 pm Monday, June 24 at Lyngblomsten Care Center Chapel, 1415 Almond Ave., St. Paul. Visitation at Lyngblomsten Chapel from 2-3:00 pm Monday. A special thank you to the staff and friends at Lyngblomsten for their care and compassion. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 20, 2019
