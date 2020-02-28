|
Age 71 - Of St. Paul Passed away February 26, 2020 Preceded in death by mother, Irene; and father, Richard. Survived by wife, Judith; sons, Albert (Virgie) LeBrun, Fred (Barbie) LeBrun and Mark (Traci) LeBrun; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and cousins, Carol Lyons, Don Schultz, Jim Freeman, Joan Hasslen and Joyce Oberdeck. Funeral service 11:00 AM Sunday, March 1 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. Visitation from 10-11 AM Sunday. Private interment Elmhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Union Gospel Mission. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 28, 2020