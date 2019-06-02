Home

Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Lyngblomsten Care Center Chapel
1415 Almond Ave. W
St. Paul, MN
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Lyngblomsten Care Center Chapel
1415 Almond Ave. W
St. Paul, MN
Age 86 of St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019. Preceded in death by Marvella. Survived by children, Dan (Sue), Barb (Al) Pauling, Patti (Joe) Fuller, Tom (Margie), Mark (Lynda), Mary Kay (Brian) Skelly, Greg (Julie); 18 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. Lyle was a proud veteran of the US Army. He was a member of Fire and Brimstone, Vulcan Krewes 1970 and 1974. Service will be on Tuesday, June 4 at 11:30AM with visitation at 10AM at Lyngblomsten Care Center Chapel, 1415 Almond Ave. W., St. Paul, MN. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special thanks to Lyngblomsten for their care.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019
