Age 85 Born June 25th 1935. Left to be with the Lord July 23rd 2020. Preceded in Death by parents, Almond and Gladys; brother, Denny and sister, Mary. Survived by wife, Yvonne; daughter, Vicky (Jim) Monzel; son, Douglas (Heidi); brother, Chester; sister, Ruth; grandchildren: Nick (Tressica), Dan and Derek; great-grandchild, Evan; nieces & nephews. Lyle & Yvonne were longtime members of St. Mary of the Lake, White Bear Lake. For those of you that knew Lyle in his youth, you know those days were filled with hunting and fishing with childhood friends in Montevideo, MN. Lyle joined the Army to serve his country and fought in the Korean War. Upon returning from overseas, he met his loving wife, Yvonne (Olson) Gatzmeyer and entered into a lifelong marriage of 65 years. Lyle was devoted to and loved his family, taking them on yearly mountain skiing trips and spending summer months touring the U.S. Lyle attended South Dakota State University. He had a lifelong career as Lithographer at Banta Catalog for 33 years. Retiring in 1995, he and Yvonne traveled extensively through out the U.S. and other countries. Lyle also enjoyed fly-fishing and hunting; however, most of all, he loved his family and instilled in his children strong values that have served them well. He will be dearly missed. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on August 7, 2020 at St. Mary of the Lake, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear lake, MN 55110.