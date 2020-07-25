1/1
Lynda A. (Gnan) WELDON
Age 72 of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully July 22, 2020. Preceded by parents Daniel & Mildred. Survived by husband of 49 years Richard; son Daniel (Amy) Weldon; grandsons Matthew, Nicholas, Jeremy & Alex; 5 siblings Steve, PJ, Tom, Sandy & Kurt; many nieces & nephews; also her best friend Jackie. Lynda had many great friends and co-workers through the years, especially those at Nyco. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 Tuesday (July 28, 2020) at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 840 19th Ave. North in South St. Paul. Visitation 4-8 pm Monday at Klecatsky's Funeral Home, 414 Marie Ave. in South St. Paul. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Belle Plaine. 651-451-1551





Published in Pioneer Press from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
