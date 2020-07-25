Age 72 of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully July 22, 2020. Preceded by parents Daniel & Mildred. Survived by husband of 49 years Richard; son Daniel (Amy) Weldon; grandsons Matthew, Nicholas, Jeremy & Alex; 5 siblings Steve, PJ, Tom, Sandy & Kurt; many nieces & nephews; also her best friend Jackie. Lynda had many great friends and co-workers through the years, especially those at Nyco. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 Tuesday (July 28, 2020) at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 840 19th Ave. North in South St. Paul. Visitation 4-8 pm Monday at Klecatsky's Funeral Home, 414 Marie Ave. in South St. Paul. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Belle Plaine. 651-451-1551