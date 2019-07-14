|
|
Age 70 of Cottage Grove Passed away at her home surrounded by family on July 6, 2019. She was a graduate of Park Senior High School. Preceded in death by her husband Richard Eriksen, and sister Kay Foster. Lynda is survived by her children: daughter Jill (Mark) Bremseth; grandkids Josh, Katie and Luke; son David (Rose Fohrman); daughter Jody (Mike) Frisinger; grandkids Londyn and Izak; brother Dean (Teresa) Atchison; sisters Vicki (Bob) Woodward, Rita (Torry) Peterson, Kim Becquer; cousin/friend Ted Lind. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:30 AM with visitation beginning at 10:30 AM, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Private interment at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019