Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Lynda M. ERIKSEN

Lynda M. ERIKSEN Obituary
Age 70 of Cottage Grove Passed away at her home surrounded by family on July 6, 2019. She was a graduate of Park Senior High School. Preceded in death by her husband Richard Eriksen, and sister Kay Foster. Lynda is survived by her children: daughter Jill (Mark) Bremseth; grandkids Josh, Katie and Luke; son David (Rose Fohrman); daughter Jody (Mike) Frisinger; grandkids Londyn and Izak; brother Dean (Teresa) Atchison; sisters Vicki (Bob) Woodward, Rita (Torry) Peterson, Kim Becquer; cousin/friend Ted Lind. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:30 AM with visitation beginning at 10:30 AM, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Private interment at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
