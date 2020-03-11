|
On March 9, 2020, Lynn Carlson Schell of Edina, Minnesota passed away peacefully at the age of 59, surrounded by her loving family. Lynn was born on June 4, 1960 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the second child of Diane Wentz [Thomas] and Gary Carlson. She is preceded in death by her beloved older sister Kimberly and survived by her younger brother Garrett. She was the wife of James Schell, the mother of Andrew [Amy], Abigail, and Julia, and "Mimi" to her grandson Calvin. She was also the dear aunt of Clare, Nicholas, Catherine, Ryan, Stephen, Alyssa, Gabriel, and Cayden. An entrepreneur and inspirational leader who built and ran the 3rd largest female-owned business in the state of Minnesota, she was instrumental in the development of affordable housing and supporting the senior community on a national level. She also served on the Board of Directors for the Hennepin County Library for nearly a decade, as well as on the boards for both William Lyon Homes and the Walker Art Center. Lynn once even rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange. But her accomplishments extend far beyond her work life. Lynn had a green thumb, maintaining a lush garden, with a personal love for Lily of the Valley. She was a graceful hostess of candlelit backyard dinners and luxe Christmas Eve soirees. Lynn enjoyed the outdoors, particularly skiing, long hikes, and kayaking along the banks of Long Lake where she'd built a beautiful cabin. She had a singular ability to care for her loved ones; Lynn's generosity was as boundless as the magical sunset hues that spread themselves across the pine trees up north. Whenever her family sees the "golden light," as Lynn called it, they will know that she is still here. Lynn's life will be celebrated on Saturday March the 14th at the University of Minnesota's McNamara Alumni Center with a memorial service beginning at 11:00am, followed by a luncheon at The Interlachen Country Club. The family asks if you have any favorite photographs of Lynn that you bring them to the service to share with all who loved her. In lieu of flowers, please support one of the following organizations that Lynn so cared for: JDRF (in honor of her son) or METAvivor (in memory of her sister.)
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020