Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Keegan's Grill
3114 E Camelback Road
Phoenix, MN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Granada Park
Died on 20 January 2019 at her home in Phoenix Arizona. Born in St Paul Minnesota on 3 November 1956 Lynn is survived by her beagle Zoë; husband Rob (Robert Daly Richards); uncles Jack Dietzman and Norman Gregg; brothers Gregg Dietzman (Rachel), Michael Dietzman (Deborah), Peter Dietzman (Joanna); sisters Barbara Wiechel (Dave) and Cynthia Cunningham (Steven); nephews and nieces Roald and Katherine Dietzman; William, Anna and Ashley Dietzman; Andrew and Peter Cunningham; Benjamin, Jeremy and Daniel Wiechel; great nephews and nieces William and Alexander Cunningham; Frida and Owen Cunningham; Madeline and Isabelle Wiechel. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents Ronald Herman Dietzman, MD, PhD and Twylah Vivian Dietzman; and aunt Joan Dixon Dietzmann. A celebration of Lynn's life will be held at Granada Park at 10a on Saturday 9 March 2019 (6505 N 20th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016) followed by a gathering of any and all from 12n to 4p at Keegan's Grill (3114 E Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016). More information is available at www.lynncatherinerichards.com. If you just need to talk call Rob at 602.430.4463.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2019
