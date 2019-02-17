Home

Lynn Ellen SCHOCH

Our dearly beloved and never forgotten Lynn Ellen Schoch (March 17, 1944 — February 3, 2019) passed away at age 74 in her St. Paul home after a brief illness. She is survived by a daughter Ann Schoch; a granddaughter; her elder brothers: John (Maria) and Paul (Priscilla); nieces and nephew: Patricia (Denis), Merritt (John), Gloria (Sean), and Juan.. Raised in Newport, MN, she was a 1962 graduate of Park-Hi (valedictorian) and the University of Denver (honors). An accomplished seamstress and quilter, Lynn was also a curator of family history A stone marker will be placed at the Old Salem Church cemetery in Inver Grove Heights. A remembrance service is planned for the spring.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019
