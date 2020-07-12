Of Mora, MN and formerly Hudson, WI Passed away on June 25, 2020 peacefully surroun-ded by loved ones. She is preceded in death by parents Edward & Marlene Rylicki and in-laws Le Roy & Shirley Slavik. She is survived by: husband, Michael Slavik of 39+ years and Lynn's pride and joy her children: Crystal Slavik of Hudson, WI; Charles Slavik of Mora, MN; Jessica Slavik of Bismarck, ND; & Stephanie Slavik (Thomas) of Hudson, WI. She is also survived by siblings Mark Rylicki of Woodbury, MN & Nancy Rylicki of Hudson, WI, many nieces & nephews and certainly many special cousins. Lynn dedicated her life to her family and nursing. There will be a Celebration of Life in the future, depending on COVID-19 regulations. For inquiries about memorials please contact the Slavik family email: MNslavikfamily@ gmail.com
The Slavik family would like to thank Lynn's First Light Care Team.