Of Inver Grove Heights MN Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 19, 2020 at age 57. Survived by parents Raymond & Beverly Mahowald, husband Sanny Anderson, daughters Leah Anderson & Angela Hoque and her children, Isaac, Tiara, Tyler and Ryder, sister Jennifer (Paul) Kiminski and their children, Nick, Carly and Luke, brother Mark (Rugare) Mahowald and their children Jonah, Ava and Laura. Visitation 10-11 am with Funeral Service at 11 am Saturday, February 29th at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave, Inver Grove Heights. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020