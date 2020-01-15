|
|
Lynn Marie Schetinski, born September 22, 1952, passed away on January 11, 2020 in Eau Claire, WI. Lynn Marie is preceded in death by parents Richard and Alice Schetinski, survived by son Christopher (Wendy), grandson Vincent, loving partner of 19 years David Cobb, siblings Kathy (Bill), Rick (Mary Claire), Mary Lee (John), John Michael (Lisa) and many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Lynn Marie enjoyed crafting, movies, and spending time with family and friends. We have her to thank for our love of Neil Diamond! A Celebration of Life will be held at Billy's on Grand in St. Paul, MN on January 25, 2020 from 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 15, 2020