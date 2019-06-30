|
|
Age 68, of Las Vegas, Nevada Passed away after a long illness on June 14, 2019 with family by his side. Lynn was born August 1, 1950, in Saint Paul, Minnesota to Reuel and Erma (Markuson) Breitbarth of Shoreview, MN. He attended Mounds View High School and continued his education at Anoka-Ramsey Community College. He lived in Lakeland, MN for 25 years before relocating to Las Vegas, NV in 2001. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Wei Ma, and his stepson Yao; his daughters, Robyn Hasty (Adam) and Stefanie Haasken (Steven), and their mother Eva; 5 grandchildren; his sisters, Roxi Braa, Laura Frost (Jeff) and Lorraine Breitbarth (Ron); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019