More Obituaries for Lynn SCEARCY
Lynn Robin (Sandberg) SCEARCY

Lynn Robin (Sandberg) SCEARCY Obituary
Passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 after a heartbreakingly brief bout with cancer and other complications. She was surrounded by her family and a multitude of friends throughout her last month in the hospital and hospice and passed peacefully and surrounded by love. Lynn is survived by her husband of 47.5 years (plus many of courtship before that), Jim Scearcy, her children Ted (Lindsay) Scearcy, Robin (Jake) Fischer, and Erin Larson, her beloved grandchildren: Eli, Rosie, Olivia, and Llewyn, her brother Steve (Shari), niece VeRonica, her grand-pups Norman and Harvey, and her precious cat, Olive. She is preceded in death by her parents (Robin and Rudie Sandberg), her sister (Jill Sandberg) and her son-in-law (Brian Larson), and many dear pets. She is loved by many others alive and in spirit as well – you are all simply too numerous to list, and for that, we recognize our good fortune. Please join us in celebrating Lynn at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum from 4 to 8 PM on June 25th. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Twin Cities Toys for Tots.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
