November 9, 1966 – February 29, 2020 Lynn Schroeder (nee Pedersen), age 53, peacefully passed away while flying home from the trip of a lifetime to the Holy Land (Israel). She was seated next to her husband, Erich Schroeder, of nearly 30 years when she headed off to her eternal home instead of returning to her earthly home in Plymouth, MN. Although Lynn had flu symptoms prior to boarding the plane, she had been healthy and participating in all aspects of the trip. The main cause of Lynn's passing is likely due to a fungal lung infection she was being treated for since January and other preexisting autoimmune system conditions. Lynn had a strong faith in Jesus. Her life and personality are perhaps best summarized by Galatians 5:22-23, the fruits of the Spirit - love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Lynn believed in Christ as the Good Shepherd and He prepared her and her family in many amazing ways for her unexpected passing that are only now being realized. Lynn grew up in White Bear Lake, MN and graduated from Luther College in Decorah, IA. Lynn is preceded in death by her sister Jill. Lynn is survived by her husband, Erich, three AMAZING children, Erynn Janece (26), Alexa Rae (24) and Grant Spencer (23), loving parents, Peder and Judy Pedersen, brother, Peder J. (P.J.) Pedersen, MD and his wife Mary Ellen Domeier and their children, Katherine and Kimberly; also many close friends and relatives who adored Lynn. Two organizations were very important to Lynn in her life. Light of Hope Ministries (LOH) (763- 559-8688; lightofhopekenya.org), a Christian based home and school for young girls in Kenya, and Village Schools of the Bible (952-540-9460; villageschoolsofthebible.org), an organization that helped Lynn and Erich understand the rich story of| salvation woven throughout the Bible. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to LOH or attending a Bible training class offered by Village Schools of the Bible or other quality Bible study program. A Celebration Of Life service will be held at Woodridge Church in Medina, MN on Thursday, May 7, 2020 with service beginning at 1:30 pm. A meal will follow the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020