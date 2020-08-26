Age 87 Passed away on Tuesday August 11, 2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lynn was born in Portage, Wisconsin on May 29, 1933 to parents Winfield Dyer Gallup and Florence Bertha (Miles) Gallup. When 3 weeks old, the family of 3 moved to Sauk Centre, Minnesota where Lynn and his younger brothers, Dean and David (twins), were raised. Lynn joined the National Guard at aged 15 by misrepresenting his date of birth. He missed his last 2 months of high school and graduated "in abstentia" when he was later inducted into the U.S. Navy. He graduated from a Navy electronics school in Washington, D.C. and was assigned to serve on the U.S.S. Manchester that operated in the Korean War theater. It was during his time in Washington D.C. where Lynn met and married his first wife, Frances Emogene ("Jean") Tackett, when both were 18 years old. Lynn and Jean were married nearly 39 years until her passing due to cancer. Lynn was an Electrical Engineer by college education with his first job at Remington Rand Univac. He worked as a computer engineer in the competitive age of super-computers and had a long and varied career with Control Data Corporation and later retiring from FluiDyne. Lynn and Jean had three children, Gregg, Scott and Rebecca. The family enjoyed scouting and numerous camping adventures. In his retirement, Lynn married Carol Peine Raleigh and was the devoted papa to his stepson, John ("Jack") Raleigh. Always active, Lynn climbed several Fourteeners, built a 4-seater experimental airplane (Velocity), obtained a private pilot license, researched and self-published a 3-volume genealogy that focused on the ancestors and descendants of his parents, obtained certification from the Mayflower Society as a descendent from the Mayflower, traveled and lived in a 37-foot 5th wheel RV for 5 years with Carol and their 2 miniature dachshunds, Dolly and Fritz. Lynn is survived by his brother Dean (and Beverly), his wife Carol, stepson Jack, his son Scott (and Michal Dockter) and grandchildren Alex Gallup and Marcel Dockter, his daughter Rebecca (and P.H. Wong) and grandchildren Jared Wong and Jeana Wong, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grandnephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Jean, his eldest son Gregg, and his brother David. His laugh and twinkling blue eyes will be missed. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
are appreciated.