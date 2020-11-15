Age 75 of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020 after complications from a stroke. Preceded in death by parents, Helen & Charles Herbrig; husband, Gene and infant son, Troy. She will be missed beyond measure by her children, Brent Watters, Shelby (Brian) Amspoker, Sean (Susie) Wrobel; grandchildren, Brittney, Stephen, Tyler, Matthew, Jonathan & Ethan; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra LaBelle; favorite nieces, Justine & Jodi; also many friends. Retiree of Amherst H. Wilder Foundation. Private family service at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com