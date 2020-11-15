1/1
Lynne J. WROBEL
Age 75 of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020 after complications from a stroke. Preceded in death by parents, Helen & Charles Herbrig; husband, Gene and infant son, Troy. She will be missed beyond measure by her children, Brent Watters, Shelby (Brian) Amspoker, Sean (Susie) Wrobel; grandchildren, Brittney, Stephen, Tyler, Matthew, Jonathan & Ethan; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra LaBelle; favorite nieces, Justine & Jodi; also many friends. Retiree of Amherst H. Wilder Foundation. Private family service at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
