|
|
(Nee Weberg) Age 72, of Roseville Passed away surrounded by her family on May 20, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Vic and Cora Weberg; infant brother, Kenneth; brother, Duane and sister, Evelyn Benoit. Survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Thomas; children, Jennifer (Mike) McCann, Nick (Angel) and Becky (Keith) Day; grandchildren, Brandon, Breanna, Melissa, Molly and Katie; brother, Richard Weberg; nieces, nephews and many friends. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, May 24 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Co. Rd B. Visitation at the funeral home from 4-8 PM Thursday and on Friday from 10–11 AM. Memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 www.muellerbies.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 22, 2019