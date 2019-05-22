Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Resources
Lynnette Faye "Lynn" OSWALD

Lynnette Faye "Lynn" OSWALD Obituary
(Nee Weberg) Age 72, of Roseville Passed away surrounded by her family on May 20, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Vic and Cora Weberg; infant brother, Kenneth; brother, Duane and sister, Evelyn Benoit. Survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Thomas; children, Jennifer (Mike) McCann, Nick (Angel) and Becky (Keith) Day; grandchildren, Brandon, Breanna, Melissa, Molly and Katie; brother, Richard Weberg; nieces, nephews and many friends. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, May 24 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Co. Rd B. Visitation at the funeral home from 4-8 PM Thursday and on Friday from 10–11 AM. Memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 www.muellerbies.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 22, 2019
