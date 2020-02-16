|
|
Age 84 of Minneapolis Born July 20, 1935 in Minneapolis to Edward & Evelyn Nicholson, passed away February 11, 2020. Edward was the owner of Campus Bikes in Minneapolis and Midwest Bicycle Supply in St. Paul for sixty plus years. He was the last of four siblings. Edward will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 32 years, Catherine Holtzclaw, CPA; children: Edward "Ted" Nicholson, Andrew "Andy" Nicholson, Tanya (Andrew) Adair and Erik (Anne) Holtzclaw; grandchildren: Joshua, Katie, Addy, Ava, Trent, Thomas, Mae and Michael; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral service, 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 with visitation one hour before at Falcon Heights United Church of Christ, 1795 Holton St., St. Paul, MN 55113. Edward will be laid to rest at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. Memorials may be made to Falcon Heights UCC Foundation. Henry W. Anderson 612-729-2331 www.HenryWAnderson.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020