Age 95, of Grand Marais Formerly of St. Paul Passed away February 15, 2019. Beloved by her family and many friends. Preceded in death by parents Marinda and Walter, brother Bromley, sister Ruth (Menz) Larimer (Earl) and sister Betty Bland (John). Survived by sister Phyllis (Robert) Schwanke, nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. Jane was medical technologist and director of Laboratory Services at the North Shore Cook County Hospital in Grand Marais, MN for many years. She was also very active in the Grand Marais community, especially the Art Colony, Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery, Cook County Historical Society and the Public Library. Before moving to Grand Marais, Jane was a research scientist in the University of Minnesota Medical School as well as 3M and the U.S. Army at Wright Field, Ohio. In accordance with Jane's wishes, funeral/interment will be private for family only. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grand Marais Art Colony or Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery (Grand Marais) are appreciated.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019