Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lowell Inn
102 2nd St
Stillwater, MN
Age 78 Died on May 26, 2019 Loving mother and devoted wife. Preceded in death by brother Bruce. Survived by husband Charles; brother Richard Dahl; daughters Victoria and Christine; sons-in-law Joel Markuson and David Schoenhofen; grandchil-dren Abigail, Helena, Alexandra, Caleb, Jacob, and Tyler; and great-grandchildren Arianna and Daniel. Celebration of life to be held at Lowell Inn, 102 2nd St. N., Stillwater, MN, Tuesdsay, June 4th at 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Please bring your memories and be ready to share them.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019
