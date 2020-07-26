Age 82 Passed away on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 in Woodbury, MN. Judy was born in Racine, WI on July 2nd, 1938. She was the second of six children of Peter and Jean Hauper. She graduated from St. Catherine's High School and went on to college. She joined Northwest Airlines, working in reservations until she turned 21. She then became a flight attendant for Northwest Airlines traveling the world. Judy had four children. She had an impeccable home and an amazing rose garden. Judy was a fabulous seamstress and a fantastic cook. She was active in the community and traveled the world extensively, volunteering to bring orphans back from India, South Korea, and China to families in the U.S. Judy was a devoted mother, grandmother, a loving sister, aunt, and friend. She was an avid Green Bay Packer's fan. Judy's favorite holiday was St. Patrick's Day and she was very proud of her Irish heritage. Judy devoted her life to her family and her many friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her five siblings: Joanne (Nic) Loch of Yelm, WA, Nancy (Tom) Whitley of Union Grove, WI, Katie (Lawrence) Galinski of Fontana, WI, Connie (Nils) Johansson of Marana, AZ, and John (Sherri) Hauper of Kenosha, WI. She is also survived by three children: Michael (Julie) Johnson of Naples, FL, Elizabeth (Bill) Baxter of Bellevue, WA, and Kristin (Bo) Johnson of Concord, MA, and nine grandchildren: Danny, Hannah, Annika and Ian Johnson, Matthew, Nicklas and Lukas Johnson, and Danielle and Dylan Baxter. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Jean Hauper, and her son, USAF Captain Daniel R. Johnson. Due to the pandemic, a virtual Catholic mass and burial will be live streamed at 11:00am Friday, July 31st from Holy Name of Jesus in Medina, MN. Burial will follow at Holy Name Cemetery. Streaming can be found at the following link and on Facebook or YouTube: www.twincitiessound.com/
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations sent to the Daniel R. Johnson Scholarship Fund at: Orono Public Schools ATTN: Daniel R. Johnson Scholarship Fund, 685 Old Crystal Bay Road, Long Lake, MN 55356