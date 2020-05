Age 92 Passed peacefully into the presence of the Lord May 3, 2020, after a long illness. Her loyal husband, Roy, of 70 years took care of her. He will miss her greatly, as will her children and grandchildren. Details for a future service will be announced later. The Ginn family wishes to thank the Maplewood Care Center and Healtheast Hospice for their good care of Marty.









