Age 100 of St. Paul, and formerly of rural Hanover, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was born on the family homestead in Frankfort Township, Wright County on October 29, 1919. She was a lifelong member, and currently the oldest member, of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hanover where she was baptized on November 24, 1919 and confirmed on July 31, 1932. She enjoyed visiting Mount Olive Lutheran Church in South Minneapolis for the last several years. Mabel was also a member of the Alumni Association of the U of M where she obtained her Master and PhD. She was a wonderful teacher and professor during her life. She educated others with 20+ years in St. Louis Park, 6 years at the University of South Dakota Vermillion, and 20+ years at the University of St. Thomas until retiring in her 70s. She enjoyed reading, keeping up to date with the news, crossword puzzles, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. Preceded in death by parents, August C. and Augusta (Schostag) Schleif; brother, Harold (Alma) Schleif; sister, Eleanora W. Schleif; niece, Lynda Erickson; and great-nephew, Martin A. Erickson IV. Survived by niece, Cheryl (John) Luckow of Bloomington; great-niece, Sydney (Jeffery) Quade and family; great-nephew, Robert (Rachel) Luckow and family; great-niece, Emily Erickson; cousin, Delores (Ken) Larsen and family; last lifelong teaching friend, Harriet Ebeling; and other loving relatives and friends. Memorial service Friday, January 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM, with visitation one hour prior, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hanover. Burial will follow at Hanover Village Cemetery. Mabel was a lifelong learner and educator, world traveler, and devoted caregiver to her older sister. The one place Mabel always talked about, but never made it to, was the Cloud Forest in Costa Rica. www.ThePetersonChapel.com Buffalo, MN 763-682-1363
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019