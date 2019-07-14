Home

Services
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph
1154 Seminole
West St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mabel Viola CUBUS


1927 - 2019
Age 91, of West St. Paul Passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born July 10, 1927 in Marshall County, South Dakota to Louis John and Virgin (nee Dickinson) Lehmann. Mabel is survived by her husband, Ray Willette; children, Teresa (Don) Hamann, Barbara, Dave (Terri Truax), Joan, Jerome and Gregory (Pat Fryer) Cubus; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Vernon; 1 grandson, Brody; and several siblings. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole, West St. Paul, with Visitation 1 hour prior at the Church. Memorials are preferred. Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home, Southern Chapel. (651) 451-1551.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
