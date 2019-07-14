|
|
Age 91, of West St. Paul Passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born July 10, 1927 in Marshall County, South Dakota to Louis John and Virgin (nee Dickinson) Lehmann. Mabel is survived by her husband, Ray Willette; children, Teresa (Don) Hamann, Barbara, Dave (Terri Truax), Joan, Jerome and Gregory (Pat Fryer) Cubus; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Vernon; 1 grandson, Brody; and several siblings. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole, West St. Paul, with Visitation 1 hour prior at the Church. Memorials are preferred. Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home, Southern Chapel. (651) 451-1551.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019