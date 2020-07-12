December 14, 1965 – June 30, 2020 Of Saint Paul Preceded in death by mother, Arlene and father, Mack Phillips II; sisters, Billie Allen and Judith Phillips. Survived by daughters, Keyana Phillips, Ci`andra Phillips, Jhania Phillips, Mackeeshia Bowling; son, Mack Phillips IV; 11 grandchildren; sisters, Reva Phillips, Terri Rogers, Vanessa Jefferson, Martha Ramey Romero; brothers, Wayne Phillips, Michael Phillips, Aaron Phillips, Wendell Phillips, Shawn Phillips; also a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation 10 am-2 pm Saturday, July 18th at the Spielman Mortuary, 344 W. University Ave., St. Paul. (651) 222-6363.