Age 94 Of St. Paul Died peacefully on May 26, 2020. He was born to Anderson and Rosanna (Wiley) Burch in Lexington MS. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mablelene, his parents and four siblings. He is survived by 8 children; Herman (Viola), Maxine, Christopher (Carolyn), Carolyn (Eugene), Daniel (Lisa), Rita, Rose Marie, Lisa; grandson, Rory; 20 grandchildren and great- grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews. Mack was a WWII veteran, active in combat in France, Belgium and Germany. After his military service, he married Mablelene and moved to St. Paul where he raised a family and was actively involved with community youth and community development. A private burial service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Second Harvest Food Bank, the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation or Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.