Mack DELANEY

Age 39 of Edina, MN Died July 8, 2020 His generosity, sense of humor, quick wit and big smile will be greatly missed by his brothers Drew and Rory and his mother Mary Kay. Preceded in death by his father Michael. He loved the Timberwolves, music, biking, podcasts, disc golf and hot sauce on everything. Due to the ongoing pandemic and his dislike of large gatherings, we will be holding a private memorial. He always lived life his own way and we ask that you honor him in your own way. Memorials to Mission Lodge, 3409 E. Medicine Lake Blvd, Plymouth, MN 55441 missionsinc.org
or the family.