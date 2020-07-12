1/1
Madeline C. FALK
1927 - 2020
A Beautiful Spirit December 7, 1927 Passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Lawrence; sister, Mary Grim; brother, John Lulic; son-in-law, Roger Kostelnik. Survived by loving children, Mary Kostelnik, Steve (Theresa), Fred (Lynn), Bob (Aimee), Theresa Falk; grandchildren, Steve, Mike, Patrick, Maddy, Nicci, David, Allie; great-grandson, Tony; sister, Katie; brother, George. And many relatives and friends. Former Winter Carnival Princess. Enjoyed her early career at a law firm in St. Paul and a proud Croatian from South St. Paul, and a devoted mother and wife. Family extends their gratitude to our second loving family, the Sisters and the entire staff of Little Sisters of the Poor, a place that felt like home. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Thursday, July 16, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church (4125 Woodbury Dr., Woodbury). Private family burial, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Little Sisters of the Poor. 651-600-6521





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
