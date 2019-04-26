|
Age 24, our Superhero Mighty Maddy Our sweet Maddy returned home to our Lord on April 23, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Monday, April 29 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (4537 3rd Ave S., Mpls.). Visitation 3-7 PM, Sunday, April 28 at O'Halloran and Murphy - Woodbury Funeral Home (8700 Valley Creek Rd. Woodbury, 651-702-0301), and 1 hour prior to start of Mass at church Monday. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred. Full notice to appear in Sunday edition.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2019