Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
Incarnation Lutheran Church
4880 Hodgson Rd.
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Incarnation Lutheran Church
4880 Hodgson Rd.
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
View Map
Mae Etta JARVIS Obituary
Age 94 of Wyoming Loving Mom, Grandma, Ggma & Sister, passed away on December 7, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, C. Kenneth; brothers, Loren & Ralph Waters. Survived by children, Richard (Ann), Nancy (Bill) Eisenmenger, Mark, Bruce, Keith (Laurie Corwin); grandchildren, Kristin, Joe, Jessica, Mindy, Amanda, Nicole, Emily, Heidi, Brian, Ben; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Andrew, Calvin, Griffin, Oliver, Quinnlyn, Hadlie, Callan, Lydia, Jorunn, Brooke, Ellie; brother, Darrel Waters; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. She was a wonderful woman who will be dearly missed by all. Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday, January 23rd at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. A celebration of Mae Etta's life 10:30 AM Friday, January 24th with visitation one hour prior at Incarnation Lutheran Church, 4880 Hodgson Rd., Shoreview. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
