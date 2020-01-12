|
Age 94 of Wyoming Loving Mom, Grandma, Ggma & Sister, passed away on December 7, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, C. Kenneth; brothers, Loren & Ralph Waters. Survived by children, Richard (Ann), Nancy (Bill) Eisenmenger, Mark, Bruce, Keith (Laurie Corwin); grandchildren, Kristin, Joe, Jessica, Mindy, Amanda, Nicole, Emily, Heidi, Brian, Ben; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Andrew, Calvin, Griffin, Oliver, Quinnlyn, Hadlie, Callan, Lydia, Jorunn, Brooke, Ellie; brother, Darrel Waters; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. She was a wonderful woman who will be dearly missed by all. Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday, January 23rd at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. A celebration of Mae Etta's life 10:30 AM Friday, January 24th with visitation one hour prior at Incarnation Lutheran Church, 4880 Hodgson Rd., Shoreview. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020