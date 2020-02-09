Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
GUARDIAN ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
GUARDIAN ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH
8260 4th St. N.
Oakdale, MN
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandma and Friend Survived by loving husband of 66 years, Everett "Sook"; daughters, Deborah (Mike) McMahon and Cindy (Dareld) McGuire; grandchildren, Justin (Amber), Melissa, Kristin, and Michael (Trina); siblings, Louise (Jack) Kappel, Alice (Rick) Maki, James (Barb) Ariola, Grace Moody, and Tony Ariola; many other relatives and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday (February 11, 2020) 11:00 AM at GUARDIAN ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 8260 4th St. N., Oakdale with Visitation starting at 9:00 AM. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
