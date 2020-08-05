Age 89 of St. Paul Maggie was born on May 11, 1931 to the late Crockett and Charity Walker. She was welcomed into the Lord's arms on July 30, 2020 and will join her parents and other loved ones who preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Margie Griffin-Stewart of St. Paul, MN, Deloris (Michael) Evans of Mankato, MN, Valerie (Stephen) Payne of Brooklyn Park, MN, Diana (Simon) Vidal of St. Paul, MN, Barbara Leslie (step-daughter) of Indianapolis, IN; sons, Enoch Griffin and Larry Griffin both of St. Paul, MN; two grand daughters she raised, Tasha Griffin of Dallas, TX and Mikeya Griffin of St. Paul, MN; sister, Priscilla Walker-Thompson of Joliet, IL; brother, LeeRoy (Betty) Walker of St. Paul, MN; brother-in-law, Charles Thomas of Indianapolis, IN; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends. Visitation will be held at Spielman Mortuary, 344 University Ave. W, St. Paul, MN 55103 on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 1-2 p.m.