Age 86, of St. Paul Died January 24, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Cecile. Survived by sons, Mark (Mary Ellen) and Daniel (Amanda); grandson, Charlie El-Dweek and half-brother, Gamil El-Dweek. Service 10:00 AM Thursday, January 30 at St. George Coptic Orthodox Church, 10605 36th Ave. N, Plymouth. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 PM Wednesday at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to St. George Coptic Orthodox Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 28, 2020