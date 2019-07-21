|
|
A Celebration of Life Service for Maline Balian Broburg, age 94, of Windom, formerly of St. Paul, MN will be on Saturday, July 27th at 11:00 AM at the American Lutheran Church chapel in Windom, MN with Pastor Sarah Larsen Tade officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral in Minneapolis, MN. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 27th, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the American Lutheran Church chapel. Maline Balian Broburg passed away on Wednesday, July 10th at the Good Samaritan Society in Windom. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Lutheran Church of Windom, St. Sahag's Armenian Church of St. Paul, St. Mark's Cathedral Church in Minneapolis, or if you are able, please donate blood to the American Red Cross. Arrangements are under the care of the LaCanne Family Funeral Service of Windom. www.lacannefuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019