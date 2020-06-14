Mandy MAIETTA

April 3, 1976 - May 30, 2020 It is with broken hearts that we share that on May 30th, at age 44, this beautiful mother gained her angel wings. She showed incredible courage and strength in her long battle with an autoimmune illness. The greatest love of Mandy's life were her four amazing children, Dominic, Lauren, Dante and Lilly. She is survived by the father of her children, Bob Maietta, parents Rudy and Sue Lenhardt, siblings Michelle (Roberto) Lequeux and Mark (Katie) Lenhardt, In-Laws Bob and Pat Maietta, Jim (Julie) Maietta, nieces, nephews and a large extended family and friends. Mandy was an extremely talented musician and her career included performances with a wide variety of popular local bands, singing the national anthem for the Minnesota Wild, Twins and at Nascar events. She was also a performer for the annual Holiday Lights Christmas CD as well as the "I'm for You" & 35W Bridge Victim benefits. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by her family and friends. Based on COVID restrictions, a private memorial service was held for family at St. Odilia Catholic Church in Shoreview. Memorial are being accepted to support her children through Go Fund Me (https://gf.me/u/x6p5qc)
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.