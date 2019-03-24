|
Age 70, of West St. Paul Passed away March 19, 2019 After a 15 month hard fought battle with Mesothelioma, Manny passed just shy of his 71st birthday. Manny was surrounded by his children and grandchildren in Austin, Texas. Manny was born on March 25, 1948 to parents, Josephine and Dale Garcia. He was a graduate of Monroe High School and St. Paul Technical College. Manny worked as a painter, and in 1980, began painting for the State of Minnesota, where he retired in 2011. Manny was a veteran of the U.S Army, serving from 1971-1972. He had two children, Carol and Anthony. Manny had a great passion for life. He loved making people laugh, and could always be counted on for a great story or a quick joke. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and doted on his grandchildren. He liked movies and music, traveling, golf, bargain shopping, and food, especially dessert! He was also very proud of his 23 years of sobriety. He is survived by a sister, Lupe (Garcia) Colungo; brother, Dale Garcia; children, Carol (Garcia) and Alden Balmer, Anthony and Laurie Garcia; grandchildren, Alysse Balmer, Peyton Garcia, Joseph Garcia, Savannah Walsh, Raquel (Walsh) and Ryan Jahnke; great-grandchildren, Jonah and Caleb Jahnke. He is preceded in death by parents Dale and Josephine Garcia, and granddaughter, Riley Elizabeth Garcia. Memorial Service 3:00 pm SATURDAY (May 4, 2019) at Klecatsky's West Funeral Chapel, 1051 South Robert Street, West St. Paul. Visitation 1:00-3:00 pm at the funeral home. Internment to be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 24 to May 1, 2019