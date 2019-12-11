|
Died Peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was married to Mercides (Perez) on September 30, 1950 in Hampton, Iowa. Preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 1 sister, mother & father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and son-in-law. Survived by loving wife of 69 years, Mercides (Shorty) Nava, father to Isabel (Cookie) Anderson, Gloria Nava, Manuel David, Antonio (Chriss), Lawrence (Reenie), Steven (Dena), 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grand children, 1 great-great grandchild. He was born July 13, 1929 in San Benito, Texas to Edwarda & Reyes Nava. He worked at Whirlpool, Swift & Co., Armour & Co., Iowa Pork, Control Data, and retired from Seagate Technology. He was a longtime Frogtown resident; loved watching Minnesota Twins baseball and his grandchildren were a very important part or his life. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Friday, December 13 at the church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 401 Concord St., St. Paul. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Visitation at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 4-8 PM Thursday and at church 1 hour prior to Mass.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 11, 2019