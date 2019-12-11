Pioneer Press Obituaries
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
401 Concord St.
St. Paul, MN
Manuel Garcia NAVA


1929 - 2019
Manuel Garcia NAVA Obituary
Died Peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was married to Mercides (Perez) on September 30, 1950 in Hampton, Iowa. Preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 1 sister, mother & father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and son-in-law. Survived by loving wife of 69 years, Mercides (Shorty) Nava, father to Isabel (Cookie) Anderson, Gloria Nava, Manuel David, Antonio (Chriss), Lawrence (Reenie), Steven (Dena), 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grand children, 1 great-great grandchild. He was born July 13, 1929 in San Benito, Texas to Edwarda & Reyes Nava. He worked at Whirlpool, Swift & Co., Armour & Co., Iowa Pork, Control Data, and retired from Seagate Technology. He was a longtime Frogtown resident; loved watching Minnesota Twins baseball and his grandchildren were a very important part or his life. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Friday, December 13 at the church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 401 Concord St., St. Paul. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Visitation at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 4-8 PM Thursday and at church 1 hour prior to Mass.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 11, 2019
