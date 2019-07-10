Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel BRAVO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel R. BRAVO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Manuel R. BRAVO Obituary
Age 80, of St. Paul Known as "Pete" to family and friends passed away peacefully on July 6 surrounded by loved ones. Preceded in death by parents, Rafael and Refugio. Pete, a former Golden Gloves boxing champ, was the founder of El Burrito and best known as the chef/owner of El Bravo Mexican restaurant for nearly 50 years. Pete was a beloved father, brother, uncle and friend to many across the US and Mexico. Survived by son, David Lucio (and David's mother, Rose); grand daughter, Mia Quinn; siblings, Esther, Fidel (Roline), Israel (Julia), Ralph (Ruth), Rebecca, Bernadine (Joel) Cejudo, Doris (Ray) Herbert, Rachel Howell, Grace (Gilbert) Sanchez, Mary (Norbert) Sarzoza, Lydia (David) Wederath, Jovita and Isabel; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends. Funeral service will be held at MN Cremation Society, 1979 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul on Monday July 15 at 6 PM. Visitation will be for two hours before the service. Interment Oakland Cemetery on Tuesday 11 AM. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.