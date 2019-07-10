|
|
Age 80, of St. Paul Known as "Pete" to family and friends passed away peacefully on July 6 surrounded by loved ones. Preceded in death by parents, Rafael and Refugio. Pete, a former Golden Gloves boxing champ, was the founder of El Burrito and best known as the chef/owner of El Bravo Mexican restaurant for nearly 50 years. Pete was a beloved father, brother, uncle and friend to many across the US and Mexico. Survived by son, David Lucio (and David's mother, Rose); grand daughter, Mia Quinn; siblings, Esther, Fidel (Roline), Israel (Julia), Ralph (Ruth), Rebecca, Bernadine (Joel) Cejudo, Doris (Ray) Herbert, Rachel Howell, Grace (Gilbert) Sanchez, Mary (Norbert) Sarzoza, Lydia (David) Wederath, Jovita and Isabel; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends. Funeral service will be held at MN Cremation Society, 1979 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul on Monday July 15 at 6 PM. Visitation will be for two hours before the service. Interment Oakland Cemetery on Tuesday 11 AM. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 10, 2019