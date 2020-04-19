Age 96, of Naples, FL Retired Lutheran pastor, died peacefully at Inspired Living in Bonita Springs, FL on April 14, 2020. Marbury was born in Ogilvie, MN on August 4, 1923 to Hilding and Ellen Anderson. Marbury attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN and went on to receive his Master of Divinity at Augustana Theological Seminary in Rock Island, IL. He was ordained on June 13, 1948 and married the same day to Sylvia Anderson of Denver, CO. Marbury served parishes in Sheridan and Buffalo, WY; Fort Worth, TX; Minneapolis, MN; Denver, CO; and Mankato, MN. He was known for his inspiring preaching. He retired in 1991 but continued to serve as interim pastor in three congregations. He completed his professional career as Visitation Pastor at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church in St. Paul for 10+ years. Marbury was preceded in death by his parents, by his son Marston, by sister Doris Oslund, and by brothers Curtis, Roslyn, Virgil, and Vernon. He is survived by his wife Sylvia, brothers Elwin, Eugene, and Theodore; son Bradbury (Janet), daughter Lynnette Faber, grand children Sarah Wright Halpin (Tom), Erik Anderson, Kenneth Faber (Audrey), Jeremy Anderson (Katie Day), Laura Faber, 10 great-grand children, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated to Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Naples, FL; Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, MN; or to a charity of choice. Memorial services to celebrate Marbury's life will be held in Naples and in Minneapolis at a time people can once again gather in community.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.