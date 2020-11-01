Retired Army Sergeant First Class Passed away October 25, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, John and Agnes; brothers, John, Raymond, and Michael; and sister, Michelle. Survived by loving wife and caregiver, Lyn; children, Jill (Brad) Hanson, Jodi (Randy) Haram, and Marc (Sharon) Brandt, and their mother; stepchildren, Steven (Gina Wibben) Roberts and Heidie (Chris Salis) Roberts; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Victoria Kramer; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Private interment at Elmhurst Cemetery; memorial service to be held at a later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550