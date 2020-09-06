1/1
Marc S. RIVARD
1951 - 2020
Age 69 of Eagan Passed away at home on August 30, 2020 after battling cancer for five years and having a stroke. Marc was born on August 9, 1951 to Kenneth and Eileen Rivard in Saint Paul. He will be missed by his loving wife of 35 years, Cathy; brother, Dan Rivard; sisters, Kathleen Jackson, Julia Hayle (Duane); Patricia Rivard; brother-in-law; Jim Midthun (Val); nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Marc had a love for the Minnesota Twins since the team started in 1961, when Marc was only 10 years old. He was a 1969 graduate of Cretin High School in Saint Paul. Marc spent his free time traveling and visiting wineries and breweries. Memorials can be made to a charity of the donor's choice. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Morris Nilsen Chapel (612) 869-3226 www.MorrisNilsen.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
