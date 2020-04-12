|
Age 76 Passed away suddenly, Tuesday, April 7th, of heart failure. Preceded in death by parents Vincent and Clara, and brothers John and Thomas Carroll. She is survived by her loving sisters Vicki (Maury) Swenson, Kathleen Cook and Mary (Michael) Schwietzer and her sister-in-law, Joanne (Tom) Carroll. She is also survived by special godchildren Melissa Suek and Jeffrey Scott, and many nieces and nephews, cousins and a few close friends. Marcie was a lifelong resident of St. Paul except for the last years she spent at Southview Acres Health Care Center. She enjoyed the kindhearted staff and wonderful friends she knew there. She loved life, and smiled often especially when the Twins were winning. Marcie loved nutcrackers at Christmastime, candles, cats, colorful earrings, trivia, and honeysuckle scented lotion. She had a great, booming laugh and went on numerous travel adventures in her lifetime. All of her friends and family will remember the pride she took in being Irish, her love of St. Patrick's Day and wearing green, and her smiling Irish eyes. She will be greatly missed. Due to COVID-19, a private Mass of Christian burial and interment at Calvary Cemetery is scheduled for immediate family only. Memorials preferred to St. Bernard's Catholic Church in St. Paul or Southview Acres Health Care Center in West St. Paul. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020