Died Peacefully April 24, 2019 At Age 88 Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard; parents, Julius and Mary Struntz; siblings, Agnes Sager, Bernard Struntz and Julius Struntz Jr.; and son-in-law, Gregg Rosenow. Survived by loving children, Mary E. (Jerry) Kneissel, Bill (Dawn) Boyd, and Sharon R. Rosenow; 10 grand-children; and 9 great-grandchildren. Marcella died with the love of her Lord in her heart, and devoted to her Catholic faith. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday, May 2 at THE CHURCH OF ST. ODILIA, 3495 N. Victoria St., Shoreview. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at church from 10-11 AM Thursday. Memorials preferred to St. Odilia. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019