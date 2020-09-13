1/1
Marcella Edith (Larson) ARONSON
1925 - 2020
Age 95 "Marcie," a long-time resident of Afton, Minnesota and recent resident of Hudson, Wisconsin passed peacefully on September 5, 2020. Marcie, the only child of Raymond and Edith (Forsman) Larson, was born March 20, 1925 in St. Paul, Minnesota. She was united in marriage with Chester Aronson, Jr. in St. Paul on June 15, 1946. Marcie spent most of her professional career as a kindergarten teacher in the Afton-Lakeland school district. Marcie is survived by her son, Steve (Nancy) Aronson of Afton MN; and daughter, Christine (Dean) Vaughn of Marshalltown, IA; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents in 1973, her husband, Chet in 2014; son, Robert Aronson in 2015; and her six-year-old daughter, Vicky in 1963. Interment services for Marcie were held by her family on Saturday, September 12 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Afton. A celebration of life will be held when all can gather. In the meantime, cards and condolences may be mailed to: the family of Marcie Aronson, c/o BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd. Stillwater, MN 55082. Memorials in Marcie's honor have been established at Memorial Lutheran Church and Lakeview Homecare and Hospice. 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
