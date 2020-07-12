1/1
Marcella (Neurauter) FOSTER
Formerly of Como Park Just shy of 102 years old Died peacefully on July 1, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, John "Bud"; brothers, Vincent and Jerome; sister, Sr. Marguerite (CSJ); and recent death of niece, Nancy. Survived by daughter, Suzanne (Tom); sons, John (Joyce), Ronald (Patrice), Michael, and Daniel; and sister, Carolyn; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Private family funeral on Friday, July 17 at 9:30 a.m. with a live-stream provided by Bradshaw. Private burial at Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to: Christian Life Ministries (New Day Pregnancy Center), Little Canada or The Dwelling Place.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
