Age 89, of Merrifield, formerly of Arden Hills Passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Marcella will be deeply missed by her husband, Jack; children, Barbara (Al) Lendway, Wanda (Bill) Loss, Sheila Isley, Wayne (Chris) Longnecker, Becky (Xavier) LaPointe and Rick (Sheila) Longnecker; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Floyd Bishop; son, Keith; and granddaughter, Chrissy. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, May 9 at 10:30 am with visitation one hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. SUNSET 612-789-3596 www.SunsetFuneralServices.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019