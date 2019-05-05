Home

Sunset Funeral Chapel
2250 St Anthony Boulevard NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 789-3596
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
835 2nd Ave. NW
New Brighton, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
835 2nd Ave. NW
New Brighton, MN
View Map
Age 89, of Merrifield, formerly of Arden Hills Passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Marcella will be deeply missed by her husband, Jack; children, Barbara (Al) Lendway, Wanda (Bill) Loss, Sheila Isley, Wayne (Chris) Longnecker, Becky (Xavier) LaPointe and Rick (Sheila) Longnecker; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Floyd Bishop; son, Keith; and granddaughter, Chrissy. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, May 9 at 10:30 am with visitation one hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. SUNSET 612-789-3596 www.SunsetFuneralServices.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
