Age 81 of Saint Paul, Minnesota Passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 Marcie is preceded in death by her daughter, Shannon; and sister, Kathy. Left to cherish her memory, loving husband of 63 years Gerald; children, Sandy (Brian), Steve( Jolene), Sherry (David); grandchildren, Kaleena, Dustin, Amy (Christopher), Dan, Alisia, Abby, Bryce, Clarice, Andrew, Jordyn; great grandchildren, Mason, Evan, Hannah, Sadie, Hailey. We will love and miss you always. There will be a Memorial Mass on Wednesday, February 5, 11:00AM at St. Patrick's, 1095 Desoto St. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 4, 3:00-7:00PM at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave, and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020