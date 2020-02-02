Home

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
Marcella "Marcie" MACIOCH

Marcella "Marcie" MACIOCH Obituary
Age 81 of Saint Paul, Minnesota Passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 Marcie is preceded in death by her daughter, Shannon; and sister, Kathy. Left to cherish her memory, loving husband of 63 years Gerald; children, Sandy (Brian), Steve( Jolene), Sherry (David); grandchildren, Kaleena, Dustin, Amy (Christopher), Dan, Alisia, Abby, Bryce, Clarice, Andrew, Jordyn; great grandchildren, Mason, Evan, Hannah, Sadie, Hailey. We will love and miss you always. There will be a Memorial Mass on Wednesday, February 5, 11:00AM at St. Patrick's, 1095 Desoto St. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 4, 3:00-7:00PM at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave, and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
